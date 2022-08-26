Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Prepare for filming!

Are you ready for Yellowjackets season 2 to arrive on Showtime? We absolutely are, but there are a LOT of hurdles that need to be jumped through first.

At the very least, today we are here to say that we are officially another step closer: Production on the new batch of episodes is just about here! In a new post on Instagram, Christina Ricci (who plays Misty) shared a quick look at herself starting to get into character. Next week seems to be when things will really start to ramp up with a ton of scenes being shot on the new season, and all of this is building towards a premiere date in early 2023.

What we have some confirmation on is that this season is going to film up until early February, pending any interruptions or surprise stoppages. This should open the door for a premiere either in late February or early March, depending of course on how long it takes the folks behind the scenes to edit together the footage.

Showtime will want the show back as soon as possible for a couple of different reasons. For starters, they recognize that they want to capture momentum that they established with season 1. This show has the potential to become one of their biggest hits ever when it does eventually premiere. Also, they want to have this show eligible for the Emmys again next year, and the cutoff date for that is June. There’s no guarantee that they will get the love, but they want to keep the door open if at all possible.

