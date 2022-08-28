Only Murders in the Building season 3: The Arconia’s role

We understand fully if you’re got a lot of questions entering Only Murders in the Building season 3. After all, we’re right there with you!

As a matter of fact, we’d argue at the moment that one of the biggest questions is tied to the building itself: How important is the Arconia going to be in the upcoming story? This is probably one of the things that we’re the most uncertain about, largely due to the fact that the murder of Ben (Paul Rudd) took place in a crowded theater and not the famed apartment building. This raises questions, of course, about whether the show is deviating away from its central premise.

Of course, it is possible that season 3 will reveal that Ben is an Arconia resident, and perhaps he took the place of Amy Schumer or some other resident of the building. (Remember, there is a time jump of a year here.) That would at least open it up to us getting to see more of our favorites like Howard, Lester, Uma, and everyone else we’ve come to know there. We understand that there are questions about realism if all the murders keep happening in the same exact place, but the Arconia itself is what makes the show so unique! If it is moved completely out of the story, then we have yet another New York City whodunnit, except with some memorable characters front and center. We just want something more here.

Rest assured, we think that Only Murders in the Building showrunner John Hoffman has already thought of these concerns and has a plan. It’s just not something we are 100% privy to as of yet.

