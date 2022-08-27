Only Murders in the Building season 3: A Paul Rudd question

Obviously, there is a lot of stuff to be excited about entering Only Murders in the Building season 3, especially when it comes to Paul Rudd. How can there not be? We’re talking here about a very accomplished actor taking on an important role in the Hulu series, and we say that knowing full well that his character Ben is already dead.

Even still, it is fair to wonder about one key question: How many episodes will you expect to see him in this season? There’s a lot to dive into here…

Be sure to watch our review now for the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale! Take a look below for some more thoughts about it. Once you watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates moving forward.

The first thing we should do here is reminding you that absolutely, Rudd is going to be back for the upcoming batch of episodes. That has already been confirmed, so there isn’t all that much to be worried about there. Instead, the question becomes how much you will see him!

Our feeling, at least for now, is that we could get at least one episode dedicated largely to him in roughly the same way that we saw with Bunny in season 2. Beyond that, he could make an appearance in a couple of other episodes. With Rudd’s busy schedule, we have a hard time thinking he will be available every week, but absolutely we’ll be grateful for however much we get him.

Beyond who killed Ben, the other big story-based question is simply this: Why did he and Charles hate each other so much? It was abundantly clear that there was a ton of bad blood between these guys prior to Ben dying.

Related – Be sure to get more Only Murders in the Building news right away

What do you most want to see from Paul Rudd on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

How many episodes do you imagine he will be a part of? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







