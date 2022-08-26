Only Murders in the Building season 3: When will filming begin?

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is officially happening, though we wish it was coming at some point in the near future. That’s not happening. Filming has yet to kick off, and there is no guarantee that we’re seeing that happen in the near future.

With that being said, it’s not too hard to estimate anything based in part on some of the stuff we’ve seen in the past.

For those who are not aware, season 2 of the Martin Short – Selena Gomez – Steve Martin series kicked off at the end of 2021. Given that season 3 was greenlit a good while back, there’s plenty of reason to think that a late 2022 / early 2023 start to production is likely. We feel like Hulu, if possible, would like to keep the show on the air on an annual basis. That would mean it would start airing again this summer.

Of course, we imagine that would thing that would definitely complicate filming is how much else everyone has going on. We know that Steve and Martin do a lot of touring together, and of course Selena has everything going on with her music career.

Once production does star, we’re sure that a few teases are going to start trickling in from the cast … though we’re sure nobody will give too much away. After all, remember that this show is one that relies on secrecy! The last thing that they would ever want to do is share too many of their bigger surprises.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 over on Hulu?

