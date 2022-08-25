Only Murders in the Building season 3: Will it be final season?

We know that we’re going to have a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere on Hulu down the road — and we’re pretty darn sure it will be awesome.

Of course, there are a lot of questions even beyond season 3 at the moment. Is this going to be the final season? Is there a chance for something more down the road? Given that Steve Martin did say recently that he plans to steer clear of seeking out roles once this show is over, we know it has led to some speculation that season 3 could be end.

For now, though, we’re here with a message that may help you breathe a little easier. Based on what we’re seeing from showrunner John Hoffman, the goal could be to run for many more seasons. Here is what he had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

God, I wish. I mean, really, every time any other showrunner I’ve heard say something about “I have an exact picture of how the show ends,” I’m always so jealous, because I’m like, “Really? I have no idea. I don’t have an ending in my mind.” But I told Steve when this idea was first brought to me by Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal and Steve’s idea, I was like, “I had ideas coming out of my head about this one little idea that just kept going and going and going,” and that’s been the way it’s been. So, I feel bullish on many seasons ahead, if we’re so lucky, and as long as they’ll have us and as long as we can keep doing it, I think there’s great variety [in terms of the stories that can be told]. I know there have been funny discussions about how many murders can there be in one building, but I think that’s a fun challenge, too. So, I’m very excited. I think these characters are endlessly fascinating. I love the world we’ve created within New York.

We personally don’t think the show has to end anytime soon, largely because it’s still bringing a TON to the table insofar as entertainment goes. Of course we know people will wonder if realistically so many people can constantly die around the trio, we don’t mind it — just look at Murder, She Wrote and how long that lasted despite all of the characters dying every week!

