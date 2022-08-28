MTV VMAs 2022 start time, hosts, lineup of performers

Tonight, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are going to air — what should you know here in advance? Consider us 100% happy to help!

First and foremost, note that the show is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time — there is a red carpet pre-show that will begin a little bit earlier, and you can get some more news about that over at the link here.

The show itself is happening from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and it will be hosted by a three-person team in LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. The idea here is to infuse the show with a different energy throughout the night; we’ve seen this multi-host format both work and not work over the years, so we don’t want to make any huge assumptions about it right now.

What we can give you now is a full list of everyone currently set to perform; just note that these are in alphabetical order, and this is not necessarily the order in which they will hit the stage during the show itself: Anitta, Blackpink, Conan Gray, Dove Cameron, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Flo Milli, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, JID, Kane Brown, Lauren Spencer Smith, Lizzo, Maneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy.

The goal with this show, as it has more or less always been, is to give us as viewers as diverse of a lineup of performers as humanly possible. They want you to feel like you can see all corners of the music industry represented here, and it can work in a wide array of different forms. We just hope for a show that is high-energy, fun, and above all else memorable. We don’t always get that!

