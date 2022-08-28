MTV VMAs 2022: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show

The 2022 MTV VMAs are set to arrive in just a matter of hours — do you want to know how to watch the red carpet pre-show? If so, have no fear: We’re more than happy to help you out!

For those of you who prefer to stream some of the proceedings as opposed to watching on traditional TV, be sure to watch what we’ve got for you below! Starting at around 6:15 p.m. Eastern time (3:15 p.m. Pacific), that official stream from MTV should go live with coverage. This is how they’re describing the stream:

Join us for a live look at the 2022 Video Music Awards Red Carpet along with hosts Nessa, Kevan Kenney and appearance by special celebrity correspondent Tate McRae.

Given the heavy international audience that exists for the VMAs, we almost anticipate that this is going to be more popular than the actual pre-show on MTV itself. That is currently set to air at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time. Regardless of which show you watch, the coverage more or less will be similar — you’ll get some celebrity interviews, red-carpet fashion, and reminders of what is going to be coming the rest of the night.

We understand that as a pop-culture institution, this awards show may not be what it was a good fifteen or twenty years ago, but that’s mostly because MTV itself is not what it was fifteen or twenty years ago. This is a network known more for airing Ridiculousness a million times a week than actual music videos, and this awards show almost feels grandfathered in at this point to their lineup. Still, it’s an important celebration of pop culture and how videos can add something more to a given track. There have been so many big moments over the years and we don’t want those to be forgotten.

