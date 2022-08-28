Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3: Howard tells Kanan!

We had a feeling entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 2 that there would be some big moments — that was a given!

Yet, let’s just say that the show still found a way to surprise us with Malcolm Howard and the title character, who finally told him the truth: He was his father. The funny thing was that the first time he told him earlier on in the episode, it didn’t quite stick.

What’s the reason for that? Well, Howard didn’t say a single thing about being shot by Kanan at the end of last season. He seemed to be wanting to keep that out the equation for a while, seemingly so that he could keep plausible deniability on his “amnesia.”

By the end of the episode, that changed — that’s when he made it super-clear he remembered getting shot, but he wasn’t going to say anything. Why? It’s not something a father would do to his son. This is where we are now, and we gotta say that this is going to cause a pretty huge problem moving forward. Just remember that a moment that Raq didn’t tell Kanan that Scrap was dead; he learned it from Famous instead. The more secrets that he learned, the worse off he is probably going to be at the end of everything here.

We’re still pretty early on in the season, so go ahead and remember this: Things are going to get messy. We know that Howard didn’t exactly get Kanan on the straight and narrow based on where he was in the original Power. So what happens from here?

