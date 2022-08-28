Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 4: ‘Pay the Toll’

Are you hungry to learn more about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 4? We should start just by noting there is a TON to look forward to here!

Let’s start things off with the title of “Pay the Toll.” That suggests some sort of trade-off, doesn’t it? There are clearly a lot of people in the world of this show that want answers, and it really just comes down to when and how they get them! We’re not at the halfway point of the season just yet, so things are going to get bolder and crazier and more dramatic — that just feels like a given at this point.

Be sure to check out our most-recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan review! If you look below, you can see all of our insight on what just transpired. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there is so much more good stuff coming that we don’t want you to miss.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the full season 2 episode 4 synopsis to better set the stage:

Kanan and Jukebox search for answers in family matters. When Raq’s push into new territory is stalled, she proposes a meeting. Crown helps Famous get settled. Still investigating Howard’s shooting, Burke questions Unique.

The family stuff may be a big part of what is most interesting about this episode, largely because learning about the past can greatly impact the future … and also cause there to be a lot of distrust in Raq. Also, Burke could end up having more and more distrust in Howard as time goes on. Just imagine that she learns the full truth about what’s been going on with him? If you wanted this show to be messy and super-dramatic, the potential is there and then some moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







