Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 13: Who will die?

In just over 24 hours at the time of writing this article Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 13 will be here and yes, it’s going to be dramatic. It’s hard for it not to be when this is the series finale! Everything you are about to see is the culmination of years’ worth of storytelling, and the danger has never been higher for the Cody Boys.

Presumably, there are two primary points of conflict entering this episode. First and foremost, you have breaking Pope out of prison. There’s no guarantee that Craig, Deran, and J will survive that. Even if they do, there is the massive betrayal at the hands of J that will also play a big role here.

Of course, nobody in the Animal Kingdom world is guaranteeing safety for the main characters, and that includes showrunner Daniele Nathanson. Speaking to TVLine, the executive producer teased that “anything can happen in the Animal Kingdom. If you’ve watched all six seasons of the show, you know that major characters meet with major endings … These are criminals, and they have lived by this world, so you can’t say they won’t end by this world.”

Perhaps the simplest answer we can give here is this: Actions have consequences. Is it possible that two or three of the Cody Boys make it out of this episode alive? In theory sure, but we have a hard time thinking they all will. Pope probably has the most of a death wish, and we certainly think that J is walking on thin ice. Either he makes it out of this with a second chance at life or is 100% dead; there is really no middle ground with him at all.

