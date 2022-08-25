Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 13: Run time for series finale

Given that this weekend’s Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 13 serves as the series finale, it makes sense here to ask a pretty big question. Just how long is the episode going to be?

Well, typically networks DO allow their final episodes to run a little long if need be, since you want to ensure that fans get proper closure after being a part of a journey for so long. However, TNT is not in a position where it uplifting a lot of their scripted content these days — after this show ends, Snowpiercer is really the only one that they’ve got left! Following episode 12, we’ll admit that we expected the finale to be the same length as every other installment.

Well, here is where we are happy to provide some good news! According to the official TNT schedule, you can expect the Animal Kingdom series finale to run overall for about an hour and fifteen minutes including commercials, which means that you will get a little more content than you’re used to. That makes sense given everything that needs to still be resolved. You’re going to have a chance over the course of the finale to see potentially a prison break, plus also the attempt at a massive escape plan for the Cody Boys.

At this point, we know that the likes of Deran, J, Craig, and Pope would like to find themselves some sort of security and a new lease on life; however, J has some alternate plans to go along with it. We already saw him siphon some money away from his uncles, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before they find out the truth.

