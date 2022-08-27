House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2: ‘The Rogue Prince’ tease

HBO took their time to release some official details on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 but rest assured, we’re glad to get it! With the next new episode airing on Sunday, it’s great to have a slightly better sense of what’s ahead.

Of course, none of the informing that is coming up about “The Rogue Prince” should surprise a lot of people out there. This is a story where Princess Rhaenyra faces blowback for being chosen as the heir to the throne, while Prince Daemon does what he does as a result — cause some chaos. Meanwhile, King Viserys sits on the throne amidst all of this and of course wonders what in the world he is going to do.

Do you want to watch our full review of the House of the Dragon premiere? If you haven’t seen it yet, go ahead and do that below! Once you do so, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more updates that you do not want to miss.

Without further ado now, let’s share the House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 synopsis:

Princess Rhaenyra dives deep into the prophecies about House Targaryen while confronting a realm that resists the idea of a woman on the Iron Throne, and Prince Daemon, embittered over being passed over as the heir to Westeros, prepares to go to war.

What we do at least appreciate, at least for now, is that the producers here are making a concentrated effort to stay focused rather than trying to go too big with the story. Some of our favorite stuff on the original Game of Thrones was the political drama at King’s Landing and now, we have a show built almost entirely on that! It isn’t trying to do too much, and that does help to make it feel a little different from the prior project.

Of course, we just have to see if we get this level of quality the whole way through, but it is 100% a thrill to know that it is already coming back for a season 2.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







