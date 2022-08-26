House of the Dragon season 2 renewal confirmed at HBO

HBO wasted almost zero time making it official: House of the Dragon will be coming back for a season 2 down the road.

In a statement this morning, the network made it clear that following the premiere’s immediately success, they will be ordering new episodes. George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal, andMiguel Sapochnik remain three of the prominent executive producers on the project, and we want to reiterate quickly how much of a pleasant surprise the premiere was. We had hope that the first episode would be good but even still, it managed to surpass expectations.

In a statement confirming the season 2 news right now, here is some of what Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, had to say:

“We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

We of course wonder if there’s going to be a long wait before season 2 thanks to how long it takes to make some of these episodes but for now, let’s just enjoy what is in front of us, shall we? It is nice to know that there are still another nine episodes coming and there’s a chance to enjoy so much more of the Targeryan family origin story.

