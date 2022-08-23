House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 trailer: The fallout

This weekend you’re going to see House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 on HBO; are you ready for the chaos that comes with that?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a full trailer for what is coming up … and it is all sorts of excellent. This is an action-packed, intense two minutes that suggests the drama in King's Landing is far from over.

The first order of business for this preview is, of course, talking about what happened at the end of the premiere: Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen was named the heir to the Iron Throne! We see that there is a significant ripple effect that comes with this, mostly because not many other people seem to be altogether keen on having her in this role. She is ready to break down the barriers and seems very much perfect for the role; also, it’s important to remember she still has time. There is still a King, and her father does not seem to be keen on resigning anytime soon.

At present, the major cause for concern is Matt Smith’s character of Daemon, and for good reason. Remember for a moment that he is temperamental and most likely hell-bent on revenge. He thought he’d have more of a chance at a throne and now, his own brother has chosen someone else.

The premiere was precisely what we wanted from a Game of Thrones franchise show — great characters, action, and political drama. It did a rather nice job setting the stage for what is next.

