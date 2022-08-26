The Challenge USA episode 9 spoilers: Who wants revenge?

The Challenge USA episode 9 is slated to come on CBS this Wednesday; could it be one of the craziest of the season? To us, at the very least you’ll see one player act more desperate than the rest.

That player, of course, is Sarah. She is the woman most in need of money to get into TJ Lavin’s final; she was willing to face off with Enzo in order to make sure that it happened earlier this week! She will want to do whatever she can to take on any opponent that stands in her way, and there’s actually one other weird thing we’re wondering about right now: Would she intentionally tank the main challenge to be able to compete in the Arena? Is there a way to do that? It’s risky, but if you think you can beat anyone, why not?

Based on the first-look The Challenge USA episode 9 synopsis, however, that may not be what happens:

“Nevertheless, She Persisted” – A vengeful player looks for payback after being sabotaged in the challenge, and the reveal of a secret alliance turns the game upside down, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, August 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.

So what is this secret alliance? Odds are, this is a reference to the pact that Angela tried to make last week between the Survivor men and the Big Brother women — this is not going to go over well. For someone like Ben, of course he’s going to tell Sarah about this, no matter how formal it is. Luckily for Angela, she’s at least strong enough to face any battle that happens in the Arena.

Where do you think we are going to see things go moving into The Challenge USA episode 9?

Be sure to let us know your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for even more updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

