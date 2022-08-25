The Challenge USA episode 9 preview: Alyssa & Angela in trouble?

As you prepare for The Challenge USA episode 9 on CBS next week, we gotta assume that a woman is going to be leaving the game. Of course, the question is simple: Who will it be?

Based on the preview we saw for what is coming up next, it does feel clear who is in the greatest amount of trouble: Alyssa and Angela. During tonight’s episode, Angela tried to facilitate a deal to have the remaining Big Brother women team up with the Survivor men, and clearly that’s not going to work out in her favor. A lot of other contestants are upset about it, and that means that one of them will be an easy target.

We should go ahead and note here that no matter what happens, Sarah’s going to be gunning to get into the arena. She needs the money, and was even begging to be put in versus Enzo in the episode tonight. She’s clearly going to be a tough out for anyone she squares off against, but we do think that anyone is beatable here in the right moment.

So who are the overall favorites right now? We don’t know if we can pin it down to just one person, but there is a select group who have performed really well: Tyson, Justine, and Angela have to be near the top of the list. Sarah’s a competitor, but she doesn’t have the money yet for the final. The same goes here for Danny, who is almost certainly going to throw himself in the next chance that he gets.

There may not be that much time left this season, but we are excited to see what’s coming the rest of the way! This season has been very messy and with that, a perfect introduction for CBS viewers to this format.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Challenge USA right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Challenge USA episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







