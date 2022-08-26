American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: What we know

Of course, at this point it makes sense if you are very much intent on an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date. How can you not? We’re almost at the end of American Horror Stories season 2 at this point, and it feels like high time for FX to really start promoting this thing in a more substantial way.

So what are they doing? Well, clearly they are biding their time until something, and we like to think that they have some sort of larger plan that they are waiting to deliver on down the road.

The first thing that we can confirm to you here is that production on season 11 is underway and has been for a while. This is not a case where there is no footage for FX to show: They are specifically waiting on the right moment. There are several cast members from the past also supposedly on board, whether it be Billie Lourd or Zachary Quinto, making his return to the franchise after a significant time away. Filming has taken place in New York, which excites us mostly in that this season could have a different look and feel than anything we’ve seen in a good while. We welcome that.

As for a premiere date, we’ve already reported that there are rumors suggesting an October 17 launch. We doubt that, mostly because this show has become known over the years for airing on Wednesday. Then again, they could be out to surprise us and this very well could be what transpires here. Let’s just wait and see, shall we?

