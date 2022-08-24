American Horror Story season 11: Premiere date rumor patrol

American Horror Story season 11 may not have an official premiere date as of yet, but we’re at least starting to get a better sense of things!

In particular, let’s have a discussion here about Monday, October 17. There are multiple sources out there discussing this date, including SpoilerTV, the show’s official IMDb, and even a tweet below from Hulu support (see screenshot from earlier this month).

So does all of this mean that we are getting another season on this particular date? Well, that’s where things start to get a tad more complicated…

The first thing to note is that FX has yet to confirm anything about the upcoming season, though we imagine that they will soon. The one thing that has long been hard to buy with this date is the idea of it launching on Mondays. For years American Horror Story has been a Wednesday-night institution. We suppose there’s an advantage to Mondays in that you could eventually air on Halloween, but would that be worth a timeslot shift, given that viewers are already familiar with Wednesdays? That’s also just a timeslot that FX typically airs more of their original scripted content.

One other thing to mention is that IMDb dates are never official, and we’ve seen multiple instances of this already. Take it with a grain of salt. Remember that this date is out there, but don’t treat it as 100% a sure thing. This is at least the sort of timeframe where we expect the series to return, given that it makes sense given both production and the desire to get things started before October 31.

