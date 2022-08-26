Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3: Marvin’s regret

Are you ready for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3 to arrive in just under 36 hours? There is a LOT to prepare for.

In terms of the big picture, there is potential for violence all over Queens as Unique fights to get what he had back. Meanwhile, Kanan could have a conversation with Detective Howard that alters the perception of his whole life — at least if he tells him the truth.

Be sure to watch our new Power Book III: Raising Kanan review! Take a look below in the event you want to get all our thoughts on season 2 episode 2. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into a larger conversation about Marvin and Jukebox, given that their relationship IS something to be explored moving forward. Kanan’s uncle already took a wrecking ball to having any sort of caring bond with his daughter, reacting violently to the news about her and Nicole. He’s sense gone into anger management, though he’s yet to show for some sustained period that he is actually taking it seriously.

In a new preview for episode 3 here, we at least see him asking Lou Lou whether or not Jukebox ever asks about him. This is a sign that he does still think about what happened and has a lot of regret. However, there is no easy way back from what he has done. He has to be prepared for, since she’s not about to let him back in her life easily. He needs to also battle a lot of his demons on his own, and the first major step here is going to be admitting that he has a problem — something that this guy is not always altogether inclined to do.

Want to learn a little more about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3?

Then be sure to visit the link here. Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss about this show and the rest of the franchise.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







