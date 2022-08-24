Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3: Famous’ failing

With Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3 coming this weekend on Starz, there’s a lot for us to consider.

Take, for starters, if one of Kanan’s best friends is really about to go down a dark and pretty miserable road. While Famous is at times ridiculous and over-the-top, he also once upon a time was an ambitious kid with big dreams. Not a lot of people are able to get a track out there like he did with “Street Life.” The problem is since that time, everything has gone south. He hasn’t put out anything else, he’s taken to laying around / doing drugs, and even his own sister / manager Jessica just left town for a job on the West Coast.

So what’s the guy going to do from here? The photo above shows him hanging out with Kanan reading a newspaper, but what is he looking to do? He’s gotta know at this point that anything he wants for his life, he’s going to have to figure out on his own. Can he do that? We aren’t giving up on him yet since he’s got talent, but we do still worry about his future. It’s hard not to, given that he’s one of many people who hasn’t turned up within the present-day world of this franchise. Who knows what happens to him?

We do think Kanan will want to help, but he’s got his own issues to deal with. Take, for starters, trust issues with Raq and an appearance coming soon from Malcolm Howard, who could be divulging a big secret.

What do you think we’re going to see from Famous through the rest of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

