Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3: Jukebox fears

With Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3 coming on Starz this weekend, we’ve got plenty of concerns and fears for a number of different characters.

For the sake of this particular piece, though, why not have a further conversation about Jukebox? We know that she’s a very compelling character to watch, even if we’re worried about her almost all of the time. Sure, we know that she survives until Power, but her death there still puts a pit in our stomach — especially given how much we’ve learned about her here.

Have you watched our new Power Book III: Raising Kanan review? If not, look below to see everything we had to say about season 2 episode 2. Once you take a look at that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight.

On this past episode of the drama, one of the biggest things we learned a lot about was her desperation to find her mother — to the point where she called in Detective Burke for some help. This is a young woman who has lost a lot, whether you are talking about her great love Nicole or the relationship she had with her father Marvin. She wants something to cling to, but the truth is that her mother left. There may not be any evidence at all that she wants her back.

We’re expecting a complicated dynamic between these characters moving forward, just as we’re also (unfortunately) prepared to see Jukebox’s heart break. With Kanan drifting from his mother and Juke’s relationship with her parents being what it is, we’re starting to think more and more that this season is going to be a lot about these cousins learning more to rely on each other. It could also be one of the reasons why their bond is what it is within the flagship show down the road. Jukebox may be one of the only people 50 Cent’s character could trust.

Related – Want to get some more news about the next Raising Kanan episode?

What do you want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







