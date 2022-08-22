Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3: The cover-up

As you get yourselves prepared for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3 on Starz this weekend, there’s a lot to brace yourselves for. That includes seeing whatever Raq is going to do to explain away the death of Scrappy.

Over the next couple of episodes, there’s a delicate line that Patina Miller’s character is going to need to walk. On the surface, all signs point towards him being a loyal part of her crew — was he really a snitch? Or, was that perception rather than reality? We know the guy had some demons, but ratting out the group to the cops? Detective Howard may have just caused Raq to see what he wanted her to see.

In the end, Raq seems to be covering up Scrap’s death, based on the promo, by saying that he took his own life. It’s a narrative. That she finds relatively easy to spin, and we tend to think that it’s one that could blow back on her in due time.

Yet, this is not the most dangerous secret that the character is trying to keep — not in the slightest. Remember that she is still working to keep hidden the truth about Malcolm Howard being Kanan’s biological father, to the point where he is willing to take matters into his own hands. You can see at the end of this preview Howard meeting up with MeKai Curtis’ character; is he about to tell him the truth?

What do you think is coming on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 3?

Beyond just that, what do you think Kanan is about to learn? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you are not going to want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

