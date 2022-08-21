Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Is Jessica leaving?

This weekend’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2 delivered a lot of big stuff, but also a story that felt super abrupt. After just two episodes, Famous’ sister / occasional music manager Jessica is now gone. Crown got her a job in Los Angeles and with that, she is well on her way.

Famous was, to the surprise of no one, pretty darn torn up over what he felt was a big betrayal. He’s young and immature, so maybe he’ll realize his mistake down the road. Or, he won’t and he’ll just continue to spiral.

What we’ve really seen throughout Famous this season is a guy who didn’t get what he wanted in the music industry and rather than working to pump out the next big hit, he started doing drugs and sleeping with people. Oh, and ticking off his family. Jessica can’t help someone who doesn’t want to help themselves.

We mostly can’t say that we’re shocked by this exit for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, there wasn’t that much story for the character anymore and the relationship with Lou Lou had run its course. Also, we’d seen enough that Jessica was reasonably competent at her job and she shouldn’t want to settle for a guy who just isn’t trying — even if they are a part of her family.

Of course, Crown’s decision here could have some long-term ramifications. If nothing else, it’s something to watch out for moving into the next few weeks.

What did you think about Jessica’s apparent exit on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2?

