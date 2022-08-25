The Challenge USA episode 8: Was Leo eliminated versus Enzo?

The first thing that we should say entering tonight’s The Challenge USA is pretty simple: The algorithm is done for the season! This is now an individual game moving forward, and tonight, that meant the focus was almost entirely was on the guys as one of them would be eliminated.

From almost the moment that Ben started to talking about his late friend who he served with, it was clear that he was going to do win this. He had the emotional undercurrent and honestly, he killed this challenge. We do also have to credit Leo, who did really well despite being one of the smaller guys in the game. This was all about completing the course in the smallest amount of time, and the guy who struggled the most was Enzo — who also was injured. He had to compete in the arena later.

The women still performed the challenge and Angela completed it the fastest; with that in mind, she and Ben were the decision-makers here. There were so many crazy moments throughout the campaign process, including Angela proposing a unique alliance with the Big Brother women and the Survivor men. Also, Sarah at one point declared that she wanted to go into the Arena and battle Enzo.

However, that didn’t happen — the show decided to torment poor Leo again. This is when him being on The Amazing Race really hurt him. He didn’t have the allegiances of a lot of other people and he was an easy choice.

Bad news for Leo

Maybe the cat just ran out of lives here. Hall Brawl is a classic Challenge, but it really didn’t benefit someone of Leo’s size. He was pretty much manhandled during this and never stood that much of a chance.

We’ll say it: We’re sad to see Leo leave at this point. While we 100% recognize that he’s not everyone’s cup of tea, he at least understands this is a TV show and has no problem being ridiculous.

