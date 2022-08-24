Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, & Chicago Med: Where’s the crossover?

With the news today about Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime getting a crossover event in September, it makes sense to think about Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med. Are we going to be getting a big event here soon and if so, what will it look like?

We know the idea of a One Chicago crossover is enough to psych-up many longtime fans of this franchise, and for good reason: The past ones have been great! Also, it’s been proven over time that a ton of viewers watch all three shows, so this isn’t a situation where the majority of people feel left out or confused.

It’s clear why there hasn’t been one of these events in a while, and it has to do with the global health crisis. These are difficult things to schedule and shoot, and they also are highly ambitious and can cost a good bit to put together. All of this is hard to do amidst protocols and things that are ever-changing in the world. There’s been a conservative approach to One Chicago crossovers because producers want to ensure they can pull off something they set in motion.

The fact that there is a Law & Order crossover this fall does give us hope for something in the Chicago universe, but we feel like it’s more likely later in the season. Remember that these two franchises are both in the same universe and do have many of the same top-level producers. The idea of staging one three-part event immediately after another is a pretty terrifying proposition most likely. They’re fully aware that fans want one, and it really comes down to whether or not everyone involved will be able to make it happen.

For now, remember that Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med are going to be coming back on September 21, and we hope to have more news soon.

Are you hoping for a Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med crossover event this year?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don't want you to miss.

