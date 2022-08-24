Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover confirmed!

After weeks of rumors, today NBC made it 100% official: There is a Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover coming. Not only that, but it is coming the night of the big premiere on Thursday, September 22.

Suffice it to say, this is going to be no ordinary start to the season for any of these shows. The three-hour event, written by Rick Eid and Gwen Sigan could in some ways feel like a movie. This is about one case stretching across three hours, and here is how NBC is describing it (per Deadline):

[A] mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

One of the craziest things about this event is despite there being so many Law & Order shows we’ve had a chance to see over the course of the series, this is the first official three-part crossover. This is really not something we’ve had a chance to see a lot of over the years.

In a statement, the legendary Dick Wolf had the following to say about staging this:

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order … Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of Law & Order Thursday.”

If you can’t tell from reading that, these shows will air slightly out of order on premiere night, but you almost shouldn’t think of them as separate. You’re going to need to watch the full thing to understand what you’re getting.

What do you think about getting this Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime event?

