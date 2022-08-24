NCIS season 20: Show EP on potential Mark Harmon future

Is there any hope that we could see Mark Harmon back on NCIS for season 20? Nothing feels like a sure thing, but you can never rule this out.

If there’s one thing we’ve got a good sense of already, it is that there are still some bonds between Harmon (who remains an executive producer) and the rest of the team. That hasn’t gone away. Mark has also made it clear that he isn’t retired from acting; a lot of his departure as a full-time cast member seems simply about him wanting to do some other things in his life and not have to work long hours for the vast majority of the year. He did that as Gibbs for almost two decades!

Speaking in a featurette as a part of the new season 19 DVD set (per Parade), here is at least some of what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say about keeping the door open:

“It just didn’t feel right to see him retired and shopping at the grocery store, working in his basement, and playing checkers in the park … It just didn’t seem right to put him actually anywhere, so we ended up putting him nowhere. He went off into the wilderness, into the wild. And that left open any possibility. It didn’t leave the audience with any specific thing. It allowed the audience to imagine what happened to Gibbs. He can come back. He’s safe. He’s happy.”

We do think we’ll at least get some updates on Gibbs here and there moving forward, even if we don’t see him in the flesh. We know how Jethro feels about technology, but we have a hard time thinking that he would never reach out to McGee or some of his other friends and colleagues.

