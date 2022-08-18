NCIS season 20 spoilers: More David McCallum on the way?

Are we going to get more of David McCallum as Ducky moving into NCIS season 20? Let’s just say there’s another reason for hope.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see courtesy of Brian Dietzen an image of the two actors together on the famous diner set. Assuming this is a new photo, it signals strongly that Ducky will continue to have a presence on the long-running series. Given that he is the only original cast member who still shows up here and there, this is very much important. (Sean Murray and Dietzen were both around in season 1, but neither was an OG from the start.)

We would imagine that moving forward, the plan to incorporate Ducky is most likely similar to the past few years, where we will see him occasionally but not on any sort of weekly basis. His role has been changed up to where he is now primarily the NCIS historian, though he can help out here and there when the situation calls for it in the morgue. Given that he is dressed up spiffy and Palmer is wearing his scrubs in this photo, that is most likely not what is going on here.

Remember…

NCIS season 20 premieres on CBS come Monday, September 19 and almost right away, the crime procedural will have to resolve what’s going on with Alden Parker and the Raven. The premiere will serve as the first half of an epic crossover event, and who knows where things will lead by the end of all of that?

What do you want to see for David McCallum as Ducky moving into NCIS season 20?

View this post on Instagram

