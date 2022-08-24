Only Murders in the Building season 3: What’s ahead for Mabel?

Even though Only Murders in the Building season 3 may not be coming on Hulu until next year, there’s already a lot to think about.

Take, for example, what in the world is coming up for Selena Gomez and her character of Mabel. At the end of season 2, Poppy was arrested for the murder of Bunny and once again, she was exonerated. She has an opportunity now to really move forward, but what will that look like for her? There’s a very interesting journey that could be made for her as she tries to embrace happiness — or at least what that could look like.

Speaking on the subject of Mabel’s future to TVLine, here is at least some of what co-creator John Hoffman had to say:

Aren’t you looking forward to that? I am! I really believe so. I talked to Selena Gomez yesterday on a Zoom and walked her through the Season 3 plan for Mabel, and she was jumping up and down. One of the headlines is, there’s brightness… a different color. She has, over the last two seasons, been able to sort of take that shawl of heaviness off of her a bit…. There are certain new pressures ahead of her, and questions that she is asking herself about her own life, but she’s got a much more optimistic viewpoint.

One thing that does appear tied up is the romantic relationship between Mabel and Alice. Hoffman suggests that there could be a friendship between the two moving forward, but the notion of a romantic relationship may be done — which makes some sense when you consider the lack of trust that is now there.

