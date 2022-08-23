Only Murders in the Building season 3: Will Paul Rudd return?

As we get ourselves set for Only Murders in the Building season 3 following the season 2 finale, there is certainly going to be an all-important question: Will Paul Rudd return? Or, have we reached the end of the road when it comes to his time on the show already?

There is a pretty fantastic case at this point to bringing the actor back, primarily in that he’s a big name, his character Ben Glenroy was murdered, and we have to understand more of what happened. Of course, the flip side here is that Rudd is a big name, so we have to imagine that there’s going to be a lot of scheduling that needs to be worked out if he returns for flashbacks.

Do you want to watch our most-recent Only Murders in the Building review? There is SO much we get into below, and we highly suggest you check that out. Once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional discussions all about the show.

For the time being, we’re lucky to report that there are plans to bring Rudd back for season 3. In a new interview with TVLine, co-creator John Hoffman confirmed as much with the following:

The hope is that he doesn’t get some huge thing that takes him away [from us], but I’m pretty sure we’re in good shape. Our victims play major parts in the season, so we’re really excited to have him be a part of it.

The question of course here comes down to why someone would want Ben dead, and we’re hoping that some light is shed on that early on in season 3. His character does feel like a jerk, and there was clear tension between him and Charles. Clearly, that needs to be explored more down the road.

Related – Check out more news on Only Murders in the Building and the future right now

What do you most want to see from Paul Rudd moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







