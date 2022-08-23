American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Facelift’ story

In less than 48 hours American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6 is going to be streaming on Hulu, and we’re glad to have some details about it!

So what do we know at the moment? For starters, the title here is “Facelift,” and that is a pretty clear indicator of what’s coming. That is corroborated further by the official synopsis: “A woman desperate to look her best does the unthinkable. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Marcus Stokes.”

Have you watched our most recent American Horror Stories review? If not, go ahead and get a good look below! Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more scoop the rest of the way.

How desperate is said woman? We already wonder if we’re going to go to some Arya Stark levels of face-swapping, or if we’re going to see some sort Faustian level here where she effectively sells her soul in order to get what she wants. Or, she sacrifices someone close to her. This feels like one of those “be careful what you wish for” stories, and in that way, maybe there is a similarity here to “Bloody Mary” where all of the characters last week wanted something, but there was a tremendous cost they were forced to endure in order to get it.

Remember, there are only three episodes left in season 2 — after a few stumbles, the show has really hit its stride the last two episodes. Let’s just hope that remains the case for the rest of the season. That would also be one of the best ways to ensure this is coming back for a season 3 — we’re pretty hopeful about that for the time being, but let’s hope more details are on the way soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story right now, including premiere date talk

What do you think we’re going to see on American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do that, stay here at the site for even more updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







