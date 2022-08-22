American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: Reveal imminent?

There are few things TV-related that we’re excited for quite like an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date, and we do think it’s coming soon. Mostly, it’s a matter of when.

So is that announcement right around the corner? Is something going to come out this week? It is possible that’s a little too optimistic, but rest assured — you are going to get something soon.

When you look back at last year, FX actually announced the premiere date for Double Feature a couple of months in advance — certainly earlier than some people would have predicted. Why do that? If we had to wager a guess, it was to ensure that viewers still got a chance to check out the season after a long delay due to the global health crisis.

Odds are, there’s going to be less time between a premiere date and the actual release this go-around, especially if it airs in October like so many guess. The wait we’re experiencing here is likely to make sure that there is something to accompany the announcement, whether it be a full cast or some sort of trailer. A part of it could be FX not wanting to overshadow Horror Stories, but we don’t think that is the only element in play. Just know that something else is likely coming soon, and also remember that the network has long been fairly creative in their promotion of this show. We doubt that this changes.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date on FX?

