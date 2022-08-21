House of the Dragon series premiere run time: How long is it?

Can you believe that the House of the Dragon premiere is going to be airing on HBO tonight? The first episode is a mere matter of hours away and, of course, there is so much good stuff we’re ready to dive into here.

So what do we want to focus on here first? It makes sense to have a short discussion about run time. Pilot episodes are often long, and for good reason given that the goal here is to set the tone and introduce the characters. With this show being the epic prequel to Game of Thrones and the origin story of the Targeryan family, of course HBO wants to set this up properly.

With that noted, we can tell you that the schedule claims that episode 1 is going to run for 66 minutes — maybe a minute or two less if you take out the credits. That means to go ahead and set aside a big chunk of time in order to watch. We feel like most of the episodes are going to be a few minutes shorter than this, largely because 1) the pilot has more to set up and 2) making episodes this long every single week is expensive. It all has to balance out somewhere.

Let’s just hope that House of the Dragon does meet the super-high expectations for both fans and HBO. The network spent a ton of money marketing this show, hoping that it would be about to reach at least a good percentage of the Game of Thrones audience.

