House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin on long-term future

As so many of you out there likely know at this point, House of the Dragon is premiering tomorrow on HBO! This is one of the most-anticipated TV events of the year, and it also poses a lot of big questions about the future of Game of Thrones as a franchise.

If this series is a success, then you can argue that it’s going to be a part of a brand that sustains for a really long time. The best-case scenario here is that it gives the network something similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where there are multiple projects constantly on the go that all have success in their own right. A smaller-scale example would be the Power universe, there Starz has currently three different spin-offs on the air.

We’re not the only person to make the Marvel comparison here; after all, check out what A Song of Ice and Fire author (and House of the Dragon executive producer) George R.R. Martin had to say on the subject to the Wall Street Journal:

“How many shows will make it to air? I don’t know, but I hope the answer will be several … And we’ll have something akin to the Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ model by the time it’s all settled.”

At the moment, we know there are multiple projects in development from the Game of Thrones world, with the most prominent one being a sequel series starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow. The biggest thing holding all of these ideas back, unfortunately, is the polarizing end to the original show. Nothing within Star Wars or Marvel had an ending that caused so many people to be as angry as they were when the original HBO show aired its final episodes.

