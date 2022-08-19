House of the Dragon spoilers: New promo brings the fire!

With the premiere of House of the Dragon coming to HBO this Sunday, why not dive head-first into the latest preview?

If you look below, you can see a new, official preview titled “Fire Will Reign” — and this one is pretty darn self-explanatory. There are going to be people who watch this show for the rich character development or for the world of George R.R. Martin. Meanwhile, there are going to be a lot of people who check the show out just to watch dragons set things on fire. Both are acceptable!

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any House of the Dragon video updates? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We will have plenty of coverage the moment that it premieres.

Much of this latest preview is largely about dragons, fire, and carnage. This is less than a minute long, so there is hardly any time in here to get into some of the intricacies of the world. For those who do not know, this series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and is going to revolve mostly around House Targeryan during the peak of its power. You will see multiple members of the family, forces at play, and complicated political allegiances.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

While Game of Thrones was pretty ambitious and sprawling in scope almost from the get-go, we do anticipate a slightly more subdued approach when it comes to House of the Dragon, at least at first. While you are going to see a lot of characters, we think it will be a little more focused in the early going. That allows the show more of a chance to build outward from there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to House of the Dragon

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon right now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







