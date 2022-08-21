Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2: EP on renewal hopes

Just in case you wanted to know there’s a chance at a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 renewal, we are more than happy to help.

We understand why people may be concerned about this, and for a couple of pretty obvious reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that HBO Max has been canceling all sorts of shows left and right and there is a clear cause for concern. Beyond just that, though, there is also the fact that season 1 tied up a number of loose ends, whether it be the identity of “A” or the mastermind of the whole operation.

Yet, the finale did also (spoiler alert!) leave Archie still out there, so there is at least somewhere that the show could go with that character. Meanwhile, executive producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring notes to TVLine that they have talked about other plans for their current batch of characters:

“We certainly have a lot of places for these characters to go, new mysteries to tell and hopefully new ways to scare people … And we’d continue to pick up on themes of young womanhood that I think are so important.”

With all of this in mind, the focus now comes down to what HBO Max wants to do here. Even with the Warner Bros. Discovery and the mass cancellations, we do think they see the value in this property. The original Pretty Little Liars was, after all, a global sensation, and we do think that Original Sin is the best overall property they’ve had since then. Sure, Ravenswood as well as Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists had some things going for them, but Original Sin has a real sense of freedom that comes from being on the streaming service. It allows the show to be a little darker and dive in further to some of its overall horror influences.

