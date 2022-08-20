Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2: The cancellation fear

If you are worried about a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 renewal at HBO Max, we more than understand — there is a pretty good reason to be.

Typically when it comes to renewal / cancellation decisions, the first thing that we look at is of course viewership metrics, but that’s impossible to for a streaming service that doesn’t release anything. With that in mind, the main thing that’s left to look at is the reputation of the streaming service … and that is where things get dicey.

Do we really have to spell out all of the reasons to be concerned for any program at HBO Max at this point? This is the same service who canceled Batgirl after most of the work was already done, and also pulled dozens of shows off their platform (including many Max Originals) to save money on licensing and residuals. They pulled hundreds of classic Sesame Street episodes on the air! This is a company doing anything and everything it can to not spend ahead of it merging with the Discovery+ streaming service.

So, suffice it say, we’re worried about a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2. As a matter of fact, we’re pretty grateful that the writers and producers had the foresight to tie up at least a number of loose ends in the finale. They had no way of knowing that the situation would be so dicey at HBO Max at the time they first wrote the scripts, but they at least recognized that in general, the world of streaming content can be a little bit hazy. They had to just deliver the best product that they could in a fairly short amount of time.

Hopefully, we’ll just hear something one way or another over the next few weeks…

Do you think there’s a reasonable chance at a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 down the road?

