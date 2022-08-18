Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 finale: Who is ‘A’?

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 finale has now officially come and gone, and we know answers now to a LOT of questions.

For starters, the mystery of “A” has been revealed, and it is of course a little more complicated than it would at first seem. First and foremost, we learned that Principal Clanton of all people is the mastermind behind everything. He was working with “A,” who just so happened to be Angela’s secret twin brother Archie. He didn’t go to school or have the same upbringing as his sister. The Principal was their father, and with Angela at school he could watch over her.

So in the end, a lot of what we saw throughout the season was a revenge plot for what happened so many years ago to Angela, and it played out across all fronts. The planning and the manipulation is a big part of the surprise of this reveal; the actual reveal itself is not that shocking. After all, having Angela’s family members be behind some of this plot can’t be too jaw-dropping when you consider how powerful this sort of revenge is as a motive. Clanton watched his daughter befriend Davie and the other women only for them to later hurt her repeatedly — and that’s without even mentioning the assault that happened at the hands of Tom Beasley.

When you think about how long the original Pretty Little Liars aired without revealing “A,” it is obviously a big shock that this secret is already out there. Of course, that may very well be the point here. From the start Original Sin was out to circumvent expectations a little bit, and to give you an ending that you would not see coming. There is still something left over for season 2 given that Archie is still out there, but will a different mystery surround them?

What did you think about the events of the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 finale?

Were you satisfied by the ending?

