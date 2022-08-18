Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big finale this week on HBO Max, what is there to hope for when it comes to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2? Has the show been officially renewed?

To say that this situation is complicated is putting it mildly. For the time being HBO Max has yet to announce anything; however, the promo for episode 10 called the finale the “series finale.” You can argue that it’s a mistake since there’s been no other announcement, but things don’t look so great.

The biggest cause for concern that we have right now is tied to the simple fact that HBO Max as a streaming service is in the midst of a pretty radical turnaround. Warner Bros. Discovery is making some big changes, and one of them is shifting away from live-action programming geared towards younger audiences. However, this show isn’t exactly made for kids. Instead, it’s for teenagers and young adults as it has strong language and violent, dark themes. We’ve wondered for a while if a season 2 would have a different subtitle than Original Sin and with that, the “series finale” label can still be justified.

If we do get more from the Pretty Little Liars world moving forward, a lot of it will depend on viewership — and this is something that the streaming service does not release. The challenge for a show like this may just be that the original PLL brand may not have been gone long enough for old viewers to be nostalgic. Meanwhile, are you capturing enough of the next generation? Revivals and reboots are really hard things to pull off, especially when you are looking at a TV landscape that is just about as crowded as one that you are ever going to see.

Related – Get some more news on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin right now

What do you think: Should there be a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get more information you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







