Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2: What else is out there?

Is there any chance at all of a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 at some point down the road? We know that there are questions aplenty on that subject, and understandably so.

Let’s start with the first important bit of business: The original promo advertising today’s finale as a “series finale” was a mistake. That has been identified, but that doesn’t mean we should all breathe easy. Given that HBO Max has been slashing through their programming with a metaphorical machete as of late, there is still a major cause for concern. That is especially the case when you consider that technically, the season 1 finale tied up a number of mysteries, whether it be the identity of “A” or the criminal mastermind behind much of anything.

We know that the original PLL did face a good bit of criticism for dragging along the “A” mystery for as long as they did, and this seems to be a response to a lot of the people unhappy about that. Of course, it does leave the writers in more of a precarious position moving forward.

If there is one thing that does still exist as a possible plot point, it is the fact that technically, Archie (Angela’s secret twin) is still out there. This does leave the door open for some more new stories moving forward, depending on what the streaming service decides. They will probably base a renewal on the overall season 1 performance mixed with of course the budget. If there is one thing that we’ve seen from HBO Max over the past month or so, new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is going to do whatever they can in order to save money.

