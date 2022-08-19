Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Dyre Fest nominations (day 45)

To say the past hour in the Big Brother 24 house has been frustrated is putting it mildly … but it also seems to be working for Kyle. Or, that’s what it feels like for now.

Not too long ago, we wrote about how he sold out the Leftovers (without naming the alliance) to Alyssa and now, he’s done the same to Terrance. As a short-term game move, you can understand where his mind is at — this is a way to ensure that he and his showmance Alyssa can stay. You can view this as him choosing “love” over his alliance, but we don’t think it’s that simple. He knows he can beat Alyssa at the end, and he probably wouldn’t beat someone like Taylor who has an amazing social game.

Of course, where Kyle’s logic falls apart is him wanting to go for with Michael, who could beat any of these people at that this point.

Anyhow, Terrance did seem to take in the info from Kyle about the Leftovers and from what we assumed, he would nominate Joseph and Turner. It’s hard to know anything for certain, given that Terrance has lied a lot this season and told different things to different people. Joseph’s biggest mistake last week was probably pushing Kyle too hard to use the Veto, but honestly, that may not have mattered. He was going to choose his showmance in the end at this point because … well, it’s his showmance. We probably don’t need to get more specific than that.

When feeds returned, everyone was quiet. Eventually, it was confirmed that Joseph/Turner are in fact nominated.

If you are Joseph and Turner now, you have to just make sure you don’t get mad at Terrance — instead, have one of you win Veto and then try to change Terrance’s mind about the showmance.

Where do you think things are going to go on Big Brother 24 the rest of the week?

