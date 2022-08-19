Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Kyle exposes the Leftovers

Well, we suppose that this was only a matter of time — Kyle has exposed the Leftovers to Alyssa in the Big Brother 24 house.

Why in the world would he do this? The key word here is desperation. Because of the Split House, he and Alyssa are outside in the Dyre Fest alongside Joseph, Turner, and Head of Household Terrance. He’s clearly choosing his showmance over his alliance at this point, and the best way that he can get Joseph / Turner targeted is by throwing them under the bus and making Alyssa look like an innocent bystander. (Of course, this is ironic given that Kyle has bragged in his Goodbye Messages about being responsible for creating the Leftovers in the first place.)

Want to make sure you don't miss any further Big Brother 24 live-feed updates?

At the time of this writing he hasn’t mentioned the name “Leftovers” yet to Alyssa, but that doesn’t matter; he confirmed the alliance’s existence and that shows that moving forward, he’s not with them. This means, effectively, that the only way Joseph and Turner survive the week is if Alyssa and Kyle are on the block together. If either Joseph or Turner are on the block, Terrance will break the tie to keep either Kyle or Alyssa, depending on who is there … unless Joseph and Turner can get to work and paint Kyle as shady and willing to throw anyone under the bus for the sake of himself. He wanted Alyssa out of the game weeks ago!

The nuts thing about Kyle’s game is that despite things working out for him so far, we don’t actually think he’s good. The biggest things he’s got going for him right now are 1) being in a big alliance and 2) getting lucky with this twist. If the whole house was still together and Michael was HoH, telling Alyssa this could’ve landed him on the block easy. Even his idea of going with Alyssa, Michael, Brittany, and Terrance to the final five isn’t great. Michael and Brittany would choose Taylor over him and Alyssa in a second, and Michael would also smoke him in comps.

What do you think about Kyle exposing the Leftovers to Alyssa in the Big Brother 24 house?

What do you think about Kyle exposing the Leftovers to Alyssa in the Big Brother 24 house?

