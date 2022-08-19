Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Elijah Wood to play major role

If you weren’t excited enough for Yellowjackets season 2 to premiere on Showtime, consider this another dose of great news!

According to a new report from TVLine, Elijah Wood is going to be playing a significant role as Walter, described as a “dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming.” This all feels like he’s going to have some questions about the past — or, at least some of what Misty has been up to since returning from the wilderness. Doesn’t it feel like there’s a TON of material that can be mined here?

Of course, this casting is one of many to be excited about for the upcoming batch of episodes. It was already revealed that you are going to see Six Feet Under vet Lauren Ambrose play the adult version of Van on the series. Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell is going to be the older version of Lottie. Both of these characters are going to be essential in better figuring out what’s really going on with some of these survivors in the present-day. Is Lottie serving as some sort of cult leader? Where is her mind at right now?

With the Lord of the Rings alum Wood, our excitement is based mostly on this seemingly being a character unattached to the larger lore at the moment. This means that effectively, he can play a role that’s a little bit harder to decipher, and there is excitement that comes inherently with that.

For now, our feeling is that Yellowjackets season 2 will premiere in either the latest winter or early spring. Hopefully, more news will be coming soon…

What do you want to see from Elijah Wood moving into Yellowjackets season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

