Yellowjackets season 2: Obi-Wan Kenobi actress to be adult Lottie

Finally, Showtime has lifted the veil on its greatest Yellowjackets season 2 mystery: Who is going to play the adult version of Lottie.

So what can we tell you? According to a report from Variety, Simone Kessell (who played Princess Leia’s mother Breha Organa on Obi-Wan Kenobi) is going to be taking on the aforementioned role moving into the new season. Meanwhile, Courtney Eaton, who played the younger version of the character in flashbacks, has been bumped up to series regular.

Through most of season 1, Lottie was established in the past to be a potential adversary or at least something close to it. She seemingly is going to become the Antler Queen, the person who leads a cult-like movement in the wilderness that could lead to members of the team literally eating one of their own to survive. Based on the clues that we saw at the end of season 1, some of Lottie’s practices are still being applied to the present, which suggests that there is still a powerful force working behind the scenes.

Kessell is the second major new addition to the series moving forward, as we have already heard that former Six Feet Under star Lauren Ambrose is going to be playing the older version of Van, who is played by Liv Hewson in some of the flashbacks. Van was set up potentially to be the second-in-command to Lottie during the first season.

Based on some of the early intel that we have, it feels like Yellowjackets season 2 is going to premiere at some point in late winter or early spring. You can read more about that over here.

