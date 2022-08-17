Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date talk: The casting process

Can you believe that we’re almost at the start of Yellowjackets season 2 filming? It has taken a pretty long time to get here; there is no doubt about that.

Now, we are at least at a point where some more information is trickling in about casting, and even more is on the way. We’ve already learned that Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose is playing the adult version of Van, and more will be coming! There’s just a lot still to say about how these castings are planned out, and also how networks announce them.

Just in case you want a little more insight into how the castings for some of these characters come about (especially adult versions of younger characters), here is what executive producer Bart Nickerson had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

Some of the casting is halfway there. When you have someone playing the 1996 version already, it’s harder to cast that second person after you have the first person embodying it. It’s a degree of difficulty that makes it exciting and satisfying when the fans know who it should be. It’s like solving a puzzle — you have so few options because the character already exists.

We anticipate more casting news coming out before the end of the month, especially when it comes to the older version of Lottie. So long as production starts when it is supposed to and wraps in the currently-planned month of February, that will allow the series to have a premiere most likely in March or April. If it comes out before that we’d be surprised, but pleasantly so!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 and the upcoming premiere?

