Only Murders in the Building video: Martin Short on Emmys, finale

For those of you who didn’t know, the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale is coming to Hulu next week. Want to prepare? There are a lot of ways to do that, but one of the best is of course watching Martin Short on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Of course, in general watching Short doing an interview is top-tier entertainment no matter the venue. He is spontaneous, funny, and he knows how to roll with the punches. Of course, that is even more the case on a show like this. Fallon has a deep reverence for him, as does anyone from the world of sketch comedy.

We don’t want to sit here and pretend like the interview below is stuffed full of major spoilers for the finale — instead, it’s more just about Short riffing on a few different subjects. Take, mocking Steve Martin’s lack of familiarity with modern technology or diving into current events. Making Fallon uncomfortable is something most comedy icons love to do, and he 100% does that here. By the end of the interview Short shows a clip, but it’s from earlier this season.

We do think that there’s going to be some big stuff ahead for Short’s Oliver in the finale. Is he going to tell Will the truth about Teddy Dimas being his biological father? It seems for now like he’d prefer to keep that a secret, but to us, that feels like a pretty terrible idea. There’s a chance he is going to find out eventually, and that could lead to some big-time heartbreak.

