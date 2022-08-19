Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale: Is Cinda the villain?

As we get closer and closer to the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale, it is inevitable that we ask a lot of important questions. In particular, it’s critical that we ask a lot of them around one Cinda Canning.

Did she murder Bunny Folger? Oddly, we don’t think so — but that doesn’t mean that Tina Fey’s character isn’t behind that death and everything else this season.

Have you watched our new Only Murders in the Building review? If not, check out all of our thoughts and after you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more discussions.

The prevailing theory, at least for the time being, is that Cinda used all of her minions to execute the act. She could have blackmailed Poppy into doing it, knowing that the trio could be suspects in Bunny’s murder. Meanwhile, she could also use her relationship with Detective Kreps to cover it up. While we wonder how any of these people knew about the secret passageways at the Arconia, it is easy to figure out the motive, means, and opportunity for the crime to be committed by this three-headed monster.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

However, does anyone else feel like this is too easy? While we know that Cinda is capable of a lot of terrible stuff, there is still a big question around whether or not she’d go this far. She didn’t kill Becky Butler; instead, she just fabricated stuff for the sake of podcasting glory. What would be rather interesting is if Poppy, Kreps, or someone else under her nose went a little rogue, and then left her to deal with some of the aftermath.

What happens when Cinda gets vulnerable? Is there a way for that to happen? If nothing else, we do tend to think that there are a lot of questions that she is going to have to answer to before the finale wraps up. We do think that Cinda is a villain; however, whether she is the villain is up for debate.

Related – Get even more news on Only Murders in the Building leading into the finale

Do you really think that Cinda Canning is the real villain or mastermind on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Share now in the comments! After you do that, come back for even more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







