Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere date: Raising Kanan’s role

We may be in the midst of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 right now, but it isn’t stopping us from looking ahead! We know that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is coming down the pipeline, and we just have to wonder when we’re going to see it. The same goes for how Starz will tease some of it, as well.

Just as you would imagine, one show in the Power universe does tie into another. We firmly expect the prequel to play a role in setting the stage for the Michael Rainey Jr. drama, but what sort of role will that be?

Check out our Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere review right away! If you look below, you can see everything we thought about that big episode. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more throughout the season.

For the next several weeks, our advice would be to not get your hopes up for a lot of big reveals on the future of Book II. Even if the latest season is done filming, Starz has shown over the years that they aren’t going to rush out any sort of premiere-date or trailer reveal. They’ll take their time.

However, once we get to around episode 4 or 5, we wouldn’t be shocked if Raising Kanan serves as the launching pad to start the promotion for season 3. It just makes sense to use one show to boost the other, especially since they are more than likely going to air close to each other. Because Starz didn’t make an announcement about Ghost during their recent TCA panel, we tend to think it won’t be coming until November. That month seems to be prime real-estate for the show; we anticipate the first half of the season to air before Christmas, with the second half coming in the new year.

Alongside a date reveal, prepare yourselves for at least a teaser for what could be coming. We do think Starz will wait a little while longer for the full trailer; with Raising Kanan, for example, they put it out a few weeks before the premiere.

Related – Get more news on the next Raising Kanan episode!

What are you the most hyped-up to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Have a premiere date in mind? Let us know right now in the comments! (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







