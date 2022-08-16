The Challenge USA episode 7 sneak peek: New teams revealed!

As you prepare for The Challenge USA episode 7 on CBS tomorrow night, isn’t it nice to know some of the teams in advance? We tend to think so!

With this in mind, we present a new sneak peek below that is 100% all about the next challenge, and then also who is working with who. The funniest part of all this is seeing that Tyson & Sarah are 100% working together, even if they probably don’t want to. They need each other to ensure they don’t get eliminated and in the end, we tend to think they’ll be more than fine.

As for some other teams, we’ve got Kyland & Kyra (who is hopefully feeling better), Desi & Ben, Angela & Enzo, David & Cashay, Justin & Danny, and Cayla & Domenick. We don’t seen Leo & Alyssa in here, so we have to assume that they are also paired up. The good thing for some of the weaker teams physically is that this challenge seems to be a glorified game of bumper cars on steroids, and that may lead to us getting more of a level playing field. On the surface, we would assume that Tyson & Sarah would dominate pretty much anything, but whether that is fully the case remains to be seen.

On the flip side, we tend to think that Leo & Alyssa are in danger if they don’t win this. They are both smaller contestants and may not have the same physical gifts as a lot of their competitors. Then again, we saw with Leo & Sarah in the Arena previously that if you have a good strategy, that is just as important as physical strength. (It’s easy to root for Leo, mostly because it is so unlikely that he’s ever going to do that well on the show.)

Related – Get some more news on the next The Challenge USA and what you can expect

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge USA episode 7 tomorrow night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

We're taking bumper cars to a whole new level on this week's episode of #TheChallengeUSA! 😎 Don't miss it tomorrow night at 9p on @CBS! 🚘 pic.twitter.com/NCwR1PFJP4 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 16, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







