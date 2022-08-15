Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: Finding Jukebox’s mom

This weekend is going to bring another Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode to Starz, and there is a good bit to be excited about here. After all, at the center of this one for Jukebox is a search for her mother, who left at an early age.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So is there any chance for things to be repaired here? It’s not going to come easy, but we could understand why this could suddenly be a priority for the character. Jukebox is still mourning the loss of Nicole back in season 1, as well as dealing with the trauma around what happened with Marvin. She is looking for something or someone to cling to, and that means venturing down a road she may not have otherwise.

Take a look at our Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere review! If you look below, you can see what we have to say about a number of the biggest moments. Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more stories coming that we don’t want you to miss.

Speaking in a new interview with HollywoodLife, Hailey Kilgore herself made it clear that moving forward, there could be some surprises within this relationship — it may not play out anywhere close to the say way that people would expect:

“The cool thing about those two is that they’re figuring their own lives out, and they’re coming together at a very interesting time in their lives … And so it’s really exciting to see how they find each other and how that relationship unfolds.”

We’d love to see things move in a positive direction, but we’ve also learned to not be altogether hopeful for a lot of things when it comes to the Power universe. After all, very rarely do things tend to work out in an altogether positive way.

Related – Check out even more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and what lies ahead!

What do you want to see when it comes to Jukebox’s mom on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







